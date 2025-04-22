Pembroke VCT B (PEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance
PEMB opened at GBX 95 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £216.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of -0.05. Pembroke VCT B has a 1 year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.57.
Pembroke VCT B Company Profile
