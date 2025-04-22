Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,662,000 after acquiring an additional 527,054 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.