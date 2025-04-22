Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $168,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $217,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 176.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $547.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $616.54 and its 200-day moving average is $648.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

