Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,582.36. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947. 15.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

PKBK opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

