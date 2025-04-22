Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Bought by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,477 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.23% of Park Aerospace worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,524,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.36. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

