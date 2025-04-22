Ossiam Takes $1.18 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ossiam acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,813 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $143.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $190.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

