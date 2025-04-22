Ossiam Has $886,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ossiam lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,103.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.