Ossiam Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ossiam cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cencora were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $322,460,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 321,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,385,000 after acquiring an additional 314,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.55.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $281.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $296.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

