Ossiam Buys 477 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.99.

Insider Activity

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

