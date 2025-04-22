Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,586.0 days.

Orica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OCLDF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

