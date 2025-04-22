Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,586.0 days.
Orica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OCLDF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Orica has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.
About Orica
