Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.