Optivise Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

