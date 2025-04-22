Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 108.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.14. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $98.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

