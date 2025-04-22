ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 340.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after acquiring an additional 262,486 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 154.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

NYSE OKE opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

