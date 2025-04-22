OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,993 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,617,000 after buying an additional 1,691,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,038. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

