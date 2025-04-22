OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $51,355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 160,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.79.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average of $211.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.