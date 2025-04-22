Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,582,000 after buying an additional 467,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 178,145 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,385,000 after purchasing an additional 256,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after buying an additional 1,586,192 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Olin from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of OLN opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. Olin has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

