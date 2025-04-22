Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

