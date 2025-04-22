Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oceaneering International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
