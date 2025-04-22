Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 69,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

