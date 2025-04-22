Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.00. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 1,048,478 shares traded.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 189,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 126,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 36,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

