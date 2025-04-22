Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.00. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 1,048,478 shares traded.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
