Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 26,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 36,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
