Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 26,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 36,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

