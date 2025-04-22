Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.68. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $130,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 385,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 78,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

