Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3,440.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

