Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLTBF remained flat at C$5.27 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.27.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

