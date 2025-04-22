Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NLTBF remained flat at C$5.27 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.27.
About Nolato AB (publ)
