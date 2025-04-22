NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:NLSP remained flat at $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,893. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
