NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:NLSP remained flat at $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,893. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

