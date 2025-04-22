Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

