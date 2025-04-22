Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 101,050 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,050 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,353,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,688,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,532,000 after buying an additional 70,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,393.38. This trade represents a 26.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,170. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.38. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.40 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.08%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

