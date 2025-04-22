Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 41,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,337,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 294,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $124.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.32 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

