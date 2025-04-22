NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.97 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.94). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 496,898 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
In related news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 29,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £19,964.12 ($26,715.00). 7.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.
