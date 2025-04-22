Newmont (NEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newmont stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.02.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

