NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 33,635 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.