NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.84.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

