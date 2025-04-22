NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,008 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,984,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $955,000.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

