NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE GWW opened at $979.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,070.61. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.89.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

