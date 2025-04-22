NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 34,971 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,971 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

