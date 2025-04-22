NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.