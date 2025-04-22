NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

