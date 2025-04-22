Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 7,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,070.65.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $987.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $954.08 and a 200-day moving average of $896.26. The company has a market cap of $422.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

