NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

