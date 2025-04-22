NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Cut by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 77,794 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NetApp were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,873,000 after buying an additional 187,638 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 343.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 227,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,152,000 after buying an additional 176,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,359.82. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $54,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,024.75. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,676 shares of company stock worth $4,400,146 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

