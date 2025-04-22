Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

CRWV has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

In other news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 in the last ninety days.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

