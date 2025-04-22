NB Bancorp (NBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect NB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NB Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. NB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.
