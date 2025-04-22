NB Bancorp (NBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect NB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. NB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,250. This trade represents a 3.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hope Pascucci bought 40,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,589.75. The trade was a 53,333.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $803,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

