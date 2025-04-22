Natixis Takes $3.68 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Natixis owned 0.10% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after buying an additional 1,285,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $18,802,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,352,000 after acquiring an additional 435,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,010,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HOG opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

