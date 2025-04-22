Natixis Purchases 26,766 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1,185.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,854,000 after buying an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $80.87 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

