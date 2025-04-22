Natixis Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,346.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $971.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,255.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

