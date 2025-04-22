Natixis Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $236,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $175,607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,666,000 after acquiring an additional 263,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,861,000 after acquiring an additional 174,586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $451.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.51 and a 1-year high of $468.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

