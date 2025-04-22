Natixis Buys Shares of 25,798 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,035,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.62.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.2 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

