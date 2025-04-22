Natixis Acquires 20,478 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

