Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 57,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 683,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 475,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.87. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.