Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 57,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 683,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 475,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.87. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

