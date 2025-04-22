MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.
MTR Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.
About MTR
MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTR
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.