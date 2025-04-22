Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,760 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 741,480 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 130,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.